Bill To Protect Abortion Services For Out-of-State Patients Moves Forward

Renewed Urgency To Approve Bill To Protect Abortion Services

A bill to protect abortion services for people traveling to California from states where abortion is banned is now on a fast track in Sacramento. Assembly Bill 1666 was introduced after Texas enacted a law to punish women who receive an abortion or anyone who assists her.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Facing Life Project Exams Life After Prison

The Facing Life project investigates “life after life” in California’s prisons. The lives of eight people are documented. They were released from life sentences in California prisons, following policy changes in the state. But the project sheds light on mass incarceration and its systemic issues.

Guest: Pendarvis Harshaw, KQED, Host of Rightnowish Podcast