Morning Report

Bill To Protect Abortion Services For Out-of-State Patients Moves Forward

KQED News Staff
A woman wearing sun glasses holds a sign that reads "Abortion is a Civil Right" among a crowd of people.
 (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Renewed Urgency To Approve Bill To Protect Abortion Services 

A bill to protect abortion services for people traveling to California from states where abortion is banned is now on a fast track in Sacramento. Assembly Bill 1666 was introduced after Texas enacted a law to punish women who receive an abortion or anyone who assists her.
Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED 

Facing Life Project Exams Life After Prison

The Facing Life project investigates “life after life” in California’s prisons. The lives of eight people are documented. They were released  from life sentences in California prisons, following policy changes in the state. But the project sheds light on mass incarceration and its systemic issues.
Guest: Pendarvis Harshaw, KQED, Host of Rightnowish Podcast

