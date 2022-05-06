KQED is a proud member of
In Sebastopol, Students Want Adults to Do More About Racist Bullying

Ericka Cruz GuevarraJulia McEvoyMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
Dylan Pena Perez (left) attends a West Sonoma County High School District Board of Trustees meeting regarding the removal of racist plaques on May 4, 2022. (Julia McEvoy)

At West County High School in Sebastopol, there are way fewer students of color compared with schools in many Bay Area cities. And the students there have been fighting racist bullying for years. In 2016, the federal government investigated the West Sonoma County Union High School District for how it handled racist bullying at its schools.

Over the past month, this issue has gotten a ton of attention from the community again — and students of color say not much has changed.

Guest: Julia McEvoy, KQED senior editor


