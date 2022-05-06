In Sebastopol, Students Want Adults to Do More About Racist Bullying

At West County High School in Sebastopol, there are way fewer students of color compared with schools in many Bay Area cities. And the students there have been fighting racist bullying for years. In 2016, the federal government investigated the West Sonoma County Union High School District for how it handled racist bullying at its schools.

Over the past month, this issue has gotten a ton of attention from the community again — and students of color say not much has changed.

Guest: Julia McEvoy, KQED senior editor