Remember California's High-Speed Rail Project? It's Still Very Much a Reality in These Central Valley Communities

But that’s not the case in the Central Valley, where construction has been underway for years now and where the first trains are slated to eventually start running. The High-Speed Rail Authority, which oversees the project, says it hopes to have the first segment of the line, between Bakersfield and Merced, ready for passenger service by 2030 — although officials also acknowledge further delays are possible.

That’s dramatically scaled down from the original plan, which projected that the entire 520-mile section between LA and San Francisco would be completed by 2029.

On the edge of south Fresno, next to Highway 99, lies the Cedar Viaduct, a 3,700-foot-long structure with four massive arches and a concrete bed wide enough to fit future tracks.

This viaduct, which is already a kind of local landmark, is just one of more than 30 active high-speed rail project construction sites up and down the Central Valley.

“On any typical day, on average, we have about 1,100 dispatched workers on various sites,” said Toni Tinoco, deputy director of the High-Speed Rail Authority. “That's everything between Madera County, all the way to the city of Wasco. That's 119 miles to cover. And we have a lot of men and women in different trades going to these sites, constructing these structures every day."

Since breaking ground seven years ago, the project has created over 7,000 jobs and helped support nearly 700 small businesses across the state, she says, supplying everything from construction parts to office supplies.

Those economic benefits have been particularly important to Central Valley communities, she argues.

“Historically, we've had very, very high unemployment rates here,” she said. “High-speed rail has been one of the drivers of getting that number down. Being able to employ people. I mean, our workers and our contractors are here, they're living here, they're investing, they're eating, they're purchasing different products outside of construction, so that’s huge."

Many of the project’s components, like girders and enormous precast concrete slabs, are manufactured at a 40-acre, open-air yard surrounded by farm fields outside the community of Hanford, about 30 miles south of Fresno. The finished products are then loaded aboard flatbed trucks and transported to building sites across the Valley.

Doing the work here, as opposed to factories in LA or the Bay Area, cuts down on the transport costs, explains Craig Watt, a project supervisor who works for the private contractor Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture.

“And a lot of the local suppliers for precast components in the state of California don't have the capacity to keep up with our demand,” he said.

Ironworker Desrae Ruiz has been working at this site, alongside her husband, for several years, and says she feels like they’re both part of something historic.

“I would love to see the finished product of it and be able to say, ‘I helped build that train with my husband,’” Ruiz said. “Like, that's something that you can hold on to and nobody can take it from me, so it feels good.”