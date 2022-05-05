911 Dispatchers Could Play Key Role In Prosecuting More Hate Crimes

Prosecutors Could Use 911 Dispatchers To Help With Hate Crime Cases

Hate incidents are on the rise in San Diego, but they continue to be difficult to prosecute. Now, 911 dispatchers could play a key role in gathering evidence for these types of cases.

Reporter: Cristina Kim, KPBS

Governor Newsom Reiterates Support For Abortion Rights

Governor Gavin Newsom says the Supreme Court's anticipated roll-back of abortion rights is part of a larger attack on freedoms and privacy. The governor has reaffirmed California's support for access to reproductive services, after a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion showed a majority of justices supported overturning Roe v. Wade.

COVID Outbreaks Happening More Frequently At LA Schools, Offices

As COVID-19 cases increase across the state, Los Angeles is seeing more outbreaks at workplaces and schools.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC