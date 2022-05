Leaked Report Shows Supreme Court Will Likely Overturn Roe v. Wade

A draft majority opinion obtained by Politico appears to show that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. If that does occur, the effects will be felt nationwide, including in California, which is already preparing for the possibility of an influx of people looking to get an abortion.

Guest: Shannon Olivieri Hovis, Director of NARAL Pro-Choice California