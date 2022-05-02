KQED is a proud member of
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

Re-Requiring Face Masks

Mark Fiore
Cartoon: a BART system route map with colorful, tangled lines is titled, "route map for face masking." The lines are labeled, "BART, CA Dept. of Public Health, CDC, judicial system and right-wing activists."

BART reinstated a face mask mandate last week, making it the only transit agency in the Bay Area to require masking.

This is just the latest example of our nation's patchwork approach to handling a public health crisis that has killed nearly a million people.

It appears that pandemic response in the United States has been handed over to a right-wing advocacy group and an inexperienced Trump-appointed federal judge.

Beyond the fare gates in the BART system, however, face masks are still required ... for now.

