Re-Requiring Face Masks

BART reinstated a face mask mandate last week, making it the only transit agency in the Bay Area to require masking.

This is just the latest example of our nation's patchwork approach to handling a public health crisis that has killed nearly a million people.

It appears that pandemic response in the United States has been handed over to a right-wing advocacy group and an inexperienced Trump-appointed federal judge.

Beyond the fare gates in the BART system, however, face masks are still required ... for now.