What's a Black School Worth in Oakland? Grass Valley Elementary Community Braces for 2nd Closure in a Decade

Today, teachers have taped up crayon signs in the classroom windows that say “save our school” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Before Colbert came to Grass Valley, he worked at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School, just down the hill, until the district closed it a decade ago. Mostly Black students enrolled at Marshall, and the reasons district leaders gave for closing it echo those for closing Grass Valley: under enrollment and poor test scores.

When he was packing up Thurgood Marshall’s archives, Colbert, 49, came across photos of himself as a student there in the ‘80s.

“I thought about the community, I thought about the kids that went there and how much they loved the school,” he says. “It was a tough deal.”

As a kid, he’d hitchhike up Golf Links Road after school to play basketball on the school’s courts. Many of the children he grew up with went to school there.

Back then, the neighborhoods close to the school were home to a mix of Black and white middle and upper middle class families. Incomes dropped as you went down the hill, along with the share of white residents.

There are more Latinos and Asians now, and fewer Black families. Between 2010 and 2020, the share of Black residents in the neighborhood surrounding the school dropped from nearly 50% to 37%, according to research from UC Berkeley’s Othering & Belonging Institute.

“Having a school site where Black kids feel really valued and can be themselves is important,” says Paula Mitchell, another Marshall transplant who now runs Grass Valley’s project-based learning program.

“I purposely chose to be in a place where I could teach students that look like me because I didn't have any Black teachers when I was growing up,” she continues, “and I just know how it would have made me feel differently in my belief in all the things I could do in the world.”

About half of Grass Valley’s teachers are Black, compared to 20% districtwide, according to school district data.

“I think families feel really comfortable sending their children here knowing that we get it,” Mitchell says. “We understand what's out there in the world and we're doing our best to hold their kids close.”

In a recent study, Stanford education professor Francis Pearman found school closures increased gentrification in Black neighborhoods.

“In an age where school districts are writing statements and promising policy in ‘defense of Black lives,’ stakeholders must consider how educational policies are contributing to the further perpetuation of the disintegration of Black communities,” Pearman writes.

In his research, Pearman has identified a cyclical relationship between school closures and neighborhood change. Closing schools increases the likelihood that Black neighborhoods will gentrify. In turn, gentrification leads to lower enrollment as families are displaced and new residents opt out of the neighborhood school or don’t have kids to enroll.

“If these school closures are promoting the further dispossession of communities of color, making them even less likely to retain their historic profile of being Black communities, then there’s broader conversations that need to be had about what these closures mean for the lifeblood of Black neighborhoods,” Pearman says.

On April 11, the ACLU asked Attorney General Rob Bonta to investigate Oakland’s closure plan saying it is discriminatory and violates the rights of of Black students. On April 29, Oakland Unified teachers, including those at Grass Valley, held a one day strike to protest the closures.

—

Colbert leaves his two-story, four-bedroom home in Stockton at 6:30 a.m. to get to Grass Valley's tree-ringed campus in time for work.

“I wanted to own my own house,” he says. “But I come here every day, so Oakland is still in my heart.”

About 10 Grass Valley families live outside the city, according to principal Casey Beckner, but most people leave the school behind when they move. They often leave for the Central Valley. Like Colbert, they’re relocating to become homeowners or looking for cheaper rent.

The pandemic has accelerated the exodus as parents put their kids in independent study or homeschool them. Public school enrollment plummeted across the state during the pandemic.

But Grass Valley staff blame the Thurgood Marshall closure for driving families away, too. As they tell it, transplanting the Marshall community to Grass Valley created a chain reaction of instability. The principal got burned out and left, then some teachers started chafing at the new administrator’s approach. As teachers left, more families followed.

“Once you start a cycle of people leaving, then you have an open door,” Colbert says.

Enrollment has declined at Grass Valley four years in a row, leaving the school with 198 students. District staff say that’s too small to make the school financially sustainable. For the past 15 years, state records show the school’s enrollment has hovered around 250 students, dipping as low as 177 and rising to 285 at its peak.

If one school doesn’t have enough students to generate the money to cover its costs it hurts the whole system, says school board director Clifford Thompson, whose district includes Grass Valley.

“We have to use the money that (a bigger) school has generated in order to keep this other school afloat,” he says. “It’s a hard decision, but how long can you do that? It’s been done for several years, and now it’s time to really bite the bullet.”

District staff have pointed out that Oakland Unified operates more schools than many larger districts in the state. They say having more teachers per student than these other districts hasn’t translated into academic gains for students.

Thompson sees an upside to larger schools. He’d like to see Oakland’s elementary schools enroll about 400 students each. The former principal, who returned to teaching in Richmond a few years ago, says having multiple teachers for each grade allows educators to learn from each other, grow and innovate.

Many of Grass Valley’s teachers and staff who came from Marshall are wary of the district’s vision of a system improved through economization.

In Tammy Coleman’s classroom, the small numbers are a blessing. Typically, she’s had 25 or 26 students, and as many as 30. This year, she only has 18 in her combined first and second grade class, the fewest she’s ever had.

She’s grateful to be able to give students more individualized support as they get readjusted to the classroom after more than a year of distance learning. She says some second graders, who didn’t know the alphabet when they started the year, are now flourishing.

“It’s just a beautiful thing and it's less stress,” she says. “You can delve into what they need more.”

Late one morning, after reading instruction, she makes her way around the classroom, checking in with students who are bent over their notebooks clutching crayons and pencils. The class is studying birds and the students are responding to prompts in their new research journals.

“Hey William,” Coleman says, leaning down to get a closer look at her student’s work. “What do you wonder about birds?”

“How birds fly, period. And how they lay eggs.” Williams says.

“We have a lot of research to do!” Coleman says before moving to another student.

Grass Valley’s closure would be her third, and all three schools were majority Black.

She spent a decade at Cole Middle School, on 10th Street in West Oakland’s Cypress Village neighborhood, before the district closed it. She then moved to Thurgood Marshall. Based on her 28 years in the classroom, she says what matters most is individualized support.

“The kids come in needing so much and it’s hard for one person to give them all that they need,” Coleman says. “Are you going to close the achievement gap by shoving them into a larger school with larger class sizes, teachers they don’t know?”

—

When a group of local Black organizers began gathering community input to shape an agenda for improving Black students’ experiences in schools, stopping closures quickly became a priority.

“One of the reasons why it rang so true for us to name the campaign Reparations for Black Students is because we saw a trend in this district that majority Black schools were always targeted for school closures, which meant that the bulk of the pain of that practice lived in Black communities,” Awobodu, an OUSD parent and the lead organizer of the reparations project, says.

The evidence backs her up, says UC Berkeley professor of education and African American studies Janelle Scott, who’s studying school closures.

“We know that Black and Latinx students are much more likely to be targeted by school closures,” she says.

When Chicago closed dozens of schools a decade ago, for instance, 88% of the students affected were Black.

“So it’s not a subtle point of evidence,” Scott says.

Other research finds school closures are associated with charter school expansion, which can further destabilize district enrollment.

Research suggests academic prospects for students whose schools close vary depending on many factors, including the quality of the new school.

Grass Valley’s general education students will be sent to OAK and Burckhalter elementaries under Oakland Unified’s plan. The schools are three and four miles away and their academic, racial and socioeconomic profiles are similar to Grass Valley’s.

Scott finds claims about declining enrollment and cost savings are often used to justify closures, but the evidence doesn’t actually support the strategy as a cost saving measure.

“It sounds kind of persuasive and simple, but the reality is not quite so simple,” she says.

That’s because the costs that can come with shuttering campuses, like facilities improvements needed to accommodate displaced students at receiving schools, can offset potential savings. Closing schools can also contribute to revenue decline by pushing more students out of the district.

“When you disrupt communities with school closures, however well-intentioned, many families do look for other options, so you see a relationship between school closures and even further enrollment declines,” Scott says.

Scott met with three Oakland Unified school board members in an effort to better understand their reasoning. They didn’t produce the evidence to persuade her. The takeaway, she says, was, “‘We don’t know what else to do. We know we need to do something’.”

—

In slating the closure, the district may have sealed Grass Valley’s fate: families don’t want to sign up for a school that may not be around after next year, and some parents plan to pull their kids out preemptively.

Ericka Njemanze used to be an active Grass Valley parent. She was president of the PTA and a member of the School Site Council. Her second grader and fourth grade twins have been at the school since kindergarten.

“I picked Grass Valley because it had a history,” she says. “I heard really good things about the school.”

The family doesn’t live far from Grass Valley, but it’s not their neighborhood school. At first Njemanze thought she’d made a good choice, but her feelings have changed. Her kids fell behind during the pandemic, and the fifth grade teachers she was looking forward to for her kids retired.

In the harsh light of the closure the things that bothered her became intolerable. She judged the test scores and wondered where the other professional Black parents were. Why wasn’t there more PTA involvement?

“I don't see the fifth grade teachers taking my kids where they need to be,” says Njemanze, who plans to send her kids to Laurel Elementary next year. “I guess I want to beat the wave. If my kids can transition a little faster, I think that will help my household.”

—

Colbert stands at the end of a long lunch table in the school yard. On a neon green sheet of posterboard, he’s mapped out the fourth and fifth grade girls’ arm wrestling tournament brackets.

Last week he held a tournament for the boys and the girls demanded their own.

“This contest isn’t about strength, it’s about stamina and your will to win,” he tells the girls crowded around the table. “If you want to win, you will fix yourself to win. It doesn't matter how big or small the other person is on the other side.”

The girls pair up and lock arms. Their biceps tense as they strain and grit their teeth.

“Don’t give up,” he says. “Don’t give up.”