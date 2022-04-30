Alexandra Cousteau | This Week in CA News

Alexandra Cousteau

Many environmental advocates are shifting their stance from sustainability to regeneration — the idea that our land and oceans have become so depleted of biodiversity that it's not enough to simply sustain the status quo. Instead, advocates like Alexandra Cousteau argue that we need to actively repair the damage we've done and regenerate the earth. Cousteau, an ocean advocate, explorer, and also the granddaughter of underwater cinematographer and scientist Jacques Cousteau, has launched a mission to restore the abundance of the oceans by 2050.

This Week in California News and Politics

What's the long game for Twitter, now that Elon Musk has shaken the tech world with his planned $44 billion acquisition of the social media company? We chew on this and the week's other big stories with our panel of reporters.

Guests:

Otis R. Taylor Jr., KQED supervising senior editor of race and equity

Marisa Lagos, KQED government and politics correspondent

Jeremy C. Owens, MarketWatch San Francisco bureau chief

Something Beautiful: SF Coast Guard

The San Francisco Coast Guard often battles the waves and weather in their work on rescue missions. In this week's Something Beautiful, shot by Jamy Donaldson, ships practice maneuvers on crashing waves off the shore of Ocean Beach in San Francisco.