No, the Stanford Dish Isn't Listening For Aliens, But It Was Built to Spy on Russia

He explained the Dish was built in early 1960s as a Cold War response to Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite launched into space by the Soviet Union in 1957. Sputnik was about the size and shape of a beach ball, and it sent the U.S. into a national panic that was positively channeled into a space program of our own.

"We were ... listening to signals from [the Soviet Union] as they bounced off of the Moon, using the Moon as a reflector," Muther said. The Dish was basically a giant spying device. (You can watch silent footage of its construction here.)

To this day, scientists and amateur radio enthusiasts like to demonstrate the process, for research purposes and for fun. The Dish concentrates radio waves into a narrow beam of energy, most of which gets absorbed by the moon. The rest bounces back our way, a round trip that takes about 2.5 seconds.

"We've sent Morse code signals to the moon and back" Muther said. "Testing one two three. Hello. Hello. That kind of thing."

For years, I presumed The Dish was designed to listen for aliens. "No," said Muther. It turns out that the airwaves above the hills on the Stanford campus are filled with all sorts of extraneous sounds; "from cell phones to broadcast stations, radio-dispatched anything. It's a very noisy environment," Muther said.

"You really want to be out in the middle of nowhere [to listen for signs of extraterrestrial life]," he continued. "We mostly talk to spacecraft (i.e. human-made satellites) closer to home."

Muther also offered me a tour of the observation deck at ground level of the Dish, his day-to-day office. It looks like a science classroom circa 1960, albeit one with a great view.

"All these buttons here are the same ones you see on the control consoles in the old Apollo Mission Control," he said. "It's the same hardware, came from the same era, and it's still in use today. We still have spare parts for it."

The Dish sits on a circular rail, rotating upon command from these very controls inside the observation deck. The satellite can also be tilted up or to the side, as desired. "This whole structure rotates: the building and everything."

I asked Muther what the red "panic" button in the center of the main console is used for. "Well, sometimes the computer doesn't do what you think it should be doing, and sends you off in the wrong direction really fast, and you've got to put a stop to it," he said.

A chain link fence keeps most nosy humans away from the satellite dish, but there is a lot of wildlife in the area. Birds, in particular, like to perch on The Dish and watch the goings on below.

Why not see for yourself what draws the crowds? No dogs or bicycles are allowed, but The Dish is open seven days a week, typically sunup to sundown.