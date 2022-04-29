What's the Deal With the 1-Day Oakland Teachers' Strike Planned for Friday?

Teachers say this strike is about sending a message. They claim the district’s most recent move — approved in February — to close schools without community input is an unfair labor practice, and that means they can strike. They say they want the district to understand they have a right to bargain over the issue of school closures. 75% of teachers voted for the strike.

We expect teachers to be out in front of schools with picket lines, and then there is a rally and march later in the day.

Despite OUSD's move to seek an injunction and block the strike, the district has so far told families to keep their kids home tomorrow.

Yes. The district says it can’t find enough substitutes and other staff to fill all the vacancies in classrooms. So keep kids home and the absences will be counted as excused.

The teachers know this is not going to be easy on families. Here is Vilma Serrano who is a full-time classroom teacher and on the OEA's executive board:

"Of course any day lost of school is significant. But we also know this is part of a larger message, and this could be any school. All of the schools on that [closure] list had different metrics that didn’t make sense. ... And so I want parents to really understand that we are doing this for our students."

I can imagine not all families are excited about this situation.

Yeah, I will say there are some parents who are coming out strongly against this one-day strike. One of them is Lakisha Young who runs a parent empowerment organization called The Oakland Reach. That organization has been working with OUSD this year to train parents to be literacy tutors at Sojourner Truth, the district’s virtual school.

She’s very angry about the planned strike, and says politics are getting in the way of kids being able to learn — especially kids who have already missed too much school and fallen behind during the pandemic. She says every day matters, and asked me: "So whose kids and whose parents is this supposed to be doing good for?"

Young says, at least right now, her tutors are still planning to work with students tomorrow.