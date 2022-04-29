KQED is a proud member of
Political Breakdown

Susan Talamantes Eggman on CARE Courts and End of Life Legislation

Marisa LagosScott Shafer
Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, then a state assemblymember, in Sacramento on May 15, 2017. (Bert Johnson/KQED)

Marisa and Scott talk with Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman about the debate over rebates for Californians, her CARE Courts plan for residents with severe mental illness, her family roots in agriculture, coming out to her family while in the military and her work on end of life legislation.

