KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

More Water Districts Adding Drought-Related Restrictions

KQED News Staff and Wires
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Sprinklers water a lawn, with two people walking in the background.
 (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

New Water Restrictions To Affect Millions Up And Down California

In Southern California, the Metropolitan Water District, which supplies water to millions of people in several counties, has declared a first of its kind water shortage emergency. Meanwhile, in the Bay Area, the East Bay Municipal Water District has approved  a mandatory 10% reduction in water usage compared to 2020 levels. 

Long COVID Impacting Young People

What little is known about long-COVID in children and teenagers suggests that it can be just as disabling for them as it is for older adults. One family in Los Angeles connected the dots before the doctors.
Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Sponsored