Mayors Call For More Funding For Homelessness Services

Big City Leaders Call For Renewed Funding For Homeless Services

The mayors of California’s largest cities are calling on Governor Newsom to continue funding critical homelessness services. The state’s Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention Grants have only been available for three years. But mayors from all over California say their cities rely on their unique flexibility to pay for a wide range of services.

Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED

Death Rate Increases Among Young Homeless People In LA County

A study from the L.A. County Department of Public Health comparing unhoused mortality one year before, and after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic revealed that deaths among young unhoused people, aged 18 to 29, more than doubled.

Reporter: Ethan Ward, KPCC

Republican Attorney General Candidate Makes His Case For Job

We're continuing our series examining the field of candidates running to be California Attorney General. The current AG, Democrat Rob Bonta is facing three serious challengers, including Republican hopeful Eric Early, who says the state is headed in the wrong direction.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Oil Producing Town Grapples With Its Future

Governor Gavin Newsom has promised that California will halt all in-state oil and gas production by the year 2045. But the state is the country’s 7th largest oil producer. So what might that transition look like, specifically in the San Joaquin Valley towns literally built on oil?

Reporter: Kerry Klein, Valley Public Radio