The Indigenous-led environmental, cultural and political movement Land Back aims to place Indigenous land back into Indigenous hands. For many Indigenous communities, reclaiming sovereign rights and decision-making power over stolen lands offers cultural stability.

Cheyenne Bearfoot is a Chiricahua Apache photographer and media creator with a background in film and digital media. Her personal work emphasizes decolonizing media via the digital space by calling attention to issues that continue to affect Indigenous peoples today. She is currently an engagement producer for KQED's YouTube series Above the Noise.