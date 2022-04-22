KQED is a proud member of
Earth Day Special: CA's Water Explained | Jared Blumenfeld | Sustainable Wine

KQED News Staff
California's Water Explained
California works hard to provide water throughout the state — through major aqueduct projects, dams and reservoirs. Still, the supply of water never seems to quench our increasing thirst. Why is that? KQED reporters Katherine Shok and Ezra David Romero teamed up with graphic designers Kelly Heigert and Rebecca Kao to explain.

 

CalEPA Secretary Jared Blumenfeld
Earlier this month, the California Legislative Analyst's Office released a six-part report updating the impacts of climate change on the state. We talk to the head of the state's environmental protection agency, Jared Blumenfeld, about how the state is addressing our most urgent problems.

Guest: Jared Blumenfeld, California secretary for environmental protection

 

Sonoma County's Sustainable Vineyards
Sonoma County, known for its fine wines, has become a leader in sustainable agriculture. Ninety-nine percent of the county's wine grapes have been certified as grown under sustainable practices, through an innovative program launched by Karissa Kruse, president of Sonoma County Winegrowers. 

Guest: Karissa Kruse, Sonoma County Winegrowers president

 

Something Beautiful: Hayward Japanese Gardens
This week's Something Beautiful is a visit to a serene garden nestled in the East Bay. The Hayward Japanese Gardens follows traditional design principles while using California native stone and plants to create its manicured gardens and sculpted trees.