Earth Day Special: CA's Water Explained | Jared Blumenfeld | Sustainable Wine

California's Water Explained

California works hard to provide water throughout the state — through major aqueduct projects, dams and reservoirs. Still, the supply of water never seems to quench our increasing thirst. Why is that? KQED reporters Katherine Shok and Ezra David Romero teamed up with graphic designers Kelly Heigert and Rebecca Kao to explain.

CalEPA Secretary Jared Blumenfeld

Earlier this month, the California Legislative Analyst's Office released a six-part report updating the impacts of climate change on the state. We talk to the head of the state's environmental protection agency, Jared Blumenfeld, about how the state is addressing our most urgent problems.

Guest: Jared Blumenfeld, California secretary for environmental protection