Masks Will Once Again Be Required On Public Transportation In Los Angeles

LA County Requires Masks On Public Transportation

Starting on Friday, masks will again be required inside L.A. County’s airports and on public transportation. The new health order comes after a Florida federal judge threw out a mask mandate on public transportation and airplanes nationwide.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Debate Continues Over Safe Consumption Sites In California

California could sanction places to do illegal drugs under the watchful gaze of a healthcare worker. The so-called “safe consumption” sites are an effort to save lives, as overdoses skyrocket across the country. But the prospect of opening them remains controversial.

Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED