Home Sales Slowing Down In California

Average California Home Prices Remain High, But Sales Are Slowing Down

California’s red hot housing market is showing some early signs of cooling. The reason for that is both good and bad news for would-be homebuyers.

Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED

Potential Closure Of Inglewood School Riles Local Community

In Los Angeles County, in the city of Inglewood, an elementary school is facing permanent closure this summer. Locals have started a petition to stop the closure, but the school district says low enrollment makes it too expensive to keep open.

Reporter: Megan Jamerson, KCRW