Gun Legislation Advances In Sacramento

Bill Advances That Would Make It Easier To Sue Gunmakers For Liability In Shootings

A bill to hold gun manufacturers responsible for death and destruction caused by their products cleared a key Assembly committee on Tuesday. It's part of a larger package of legislation addressing gun violence in the state.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Hospitals Struggling With Financial Woes During Pandemic

While health officials are hopeful that the worst of the pandemic is over, hospitals are still reeling from financial losses. One hospital in the San Joaquin Valley is warning of disaster for many facilities.

Reporter: Kerry Klein, Valley Public Radio

Growing Controversy Over Central Valley Town's Plans To Turn Library Into Police Headquarters

The Kern County town of McFarland is facing the possible closure of its only public library, so the space can be used by the McFarland Police Department. While city leaders have rallied around the proposal, many in the community oppose the plan.

Guest: Emma Gallegos, Central Valley Journalism Resident for EdSource

Governor Newsom Cites Hydroelectric Plant Shutdown In Discussion of Drought

Governor Gavin Newsom visited the Oroville Dam on Tuesday to talk about the ongoing drought and the state's plans to address it. He said California might need to shut down one of its largest hydroelectirc plants.

Reporter: Alec Stutson, North State Public Radio

Southern Californians Say Extreme Heat Is A Serious Health Concern

With drier winters, hotter summers, and year-round potential for wildfires, Southern California is experiencing the effects of climate change. And the grab-bag of wild weather isn’t lost on voters, according to a new poll.

Reporter: Matt Guilhem, KCRW

DNA Use By Police Called Into Question

Across California, law enforcement agencies are under increasing scrutiny over using the DNA of sexual assault surivors in unrelated criminal investigations. Santa Clara County supervisors heard testimony on the topic on Tuesday.

Reporter: Adhiti Bandlamudi, KQED

LA County Investing More In Mental Health Services

Los Angeles County’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year includes new investments in mental health. The plan is to use federal funds to assist with outreach, engagement and crisis response.

Reporter: Robert Garrova, KPCC