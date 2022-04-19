Los Angeles Landlords Fail To Overturn Eviction Moratorium

Landlords Fail In Bid To Overturn L.A.'s Eviction Moratorium

Landlords in Los Angeles have failed in their legal quest to overturn the city’s eviction moratorium. The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to hear a case challenging the city’s protections.

Reporter: David Wagner, KPCC

Conviction Overturned For Man Accused Of Murder

A San Francisco judge has ordered the release of a man who's been incarcerated for over 30 years, for a murder he's maintained he didn't commit.

Reporter: Alex Emslie, KQED

Los Angeles Attorney Makes His Case For State Attorney General

It’s been 16 years since Californians elected anyone but a Democrat to statewide office. But this year, Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta is facing challenges from three serious contenders in the June primary -- two Republicans and one independent.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

U.S. Will No Longer Conduct Anti-Satellite Missile Tests

During a visit to California’s Central Coast Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the U.S. will no longer conduct anti-satellite missile tests in space. She called it a reckless and dangerous practice.

Reporter: Benjamin Purper, KCBX