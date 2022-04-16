"Growing Up Biden" | This Week in California News

"Growing Up Biden: A Memoir"

Valerie Biden Owens managed multiple senate campaigns and one presidential campaign — all for her brother, President Joe Biden. Owens says she's the first woman to have run an American presidential campaign, and she writes about those experiences and more in her new book, "Growing Up Biden."

Guest: Valerie Biden Owens, author of "Growing Up Biden: A Memoir"

This Week in California News and Politics

From plummeting public school enrollment numbers to growing concerns about California's senior senator Dianne Feinstein's mental acuity, we chew on the week's big stories. Also, California's Reparations Task Force continues its groundbreaking work to address the impacts of systemic racism, and SF Giants coach Alyssa Nakken makes history on the baseball field.

Guests:

Joe Garofoli, San Francisco Chronicle senior political writer

Brian Watt, KQED Morning Edition host

Something Beautiful: Computer History Museum

Tech has a deep, innovative history in Silicon Valley, and you can see a lot of it on display in this week's Something Beautiful. The Computer History Museum in Mountain View houses a collection of computing artifacts that preserve technological history — including 90,000 physical items, hundreds of gigabytes of software, and more than a thousand recorded interviews, according to the museum.