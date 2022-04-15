Report Questions Senator Feinstein's Mental Fitness

Feinstein's Capabilities To Serve In Office Questioned

Does California U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, who’s 88 and a giant of American politics, still have the mental fitness to do her job? According to reporting by San Francisco Chronicle Washington Correspondent Tal Kopan, there are many instances of the Senator’s memory failing.

Guest: Tal Kopan, Washington Correspondent, San Francisco Chronicle

Vaccination Bill For School Children Fails To Advance In Sacramento

A bill to tighten COVID-19 vaccination requirements for California school children has stalled in the state legislature. Legislation from Sacramento State Senator Richard Pan would have closed the personal beliefs exemption, like the state has done for the measles vaccine.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

Bay Area Resident Who Was Stranded On Cruise Ship Following Outbreak Details Last Two Years

Now that many COVID restrictions have eased in California, and all of us are trying to figure out how to live our lives going forward, The California Report wanted to check in with someone we first met at the very beginning of the pandemic. San Francisco resident Hinda Gilbert was on a cruise ship that had to be redirected to Oakland, following an outbreak on board.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, The California Report