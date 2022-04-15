Deep Roots: Home and History in the Golden State

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

Susan Straight's 'Mecca' Highlights the Interconnected Stories of 'Hidden' Californians

Susan Straight is a professor of creative writing at UC Riverside, and also grew up in Riverside. Her new novel, "Mecca," is a story of intertwined characters who all have deep roots in the mountains, deserts and canyons near Riverside and Coachella, and who are all in their own ways, looking for a version of the California Dream.

On the West Coast, there are Chinatowns from Seattle to San Diego. Some of the oldest are in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles. But did you know that San Jose used to have a Chinatown? It’s actually had five throughout its history. But why isn’t there a Chinatown in San Jose today? KQED’s Adhiti Bandlamudi explains.