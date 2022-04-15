KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

San Francisco’s Redistricting Disaster

Ericka Cruz GuevarraMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A redistricting draft map on Apr. 13, 2022. San Francisco's Redistricting Task Force has not submitted a final map in time for its legal deadline of April 15.

Redistricting is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to redraw a city’s political map. It’s an important yet arcane process that should ultimately lead to fair, equitable representation in local government — and it’s really hard to do. 

In San Francisco, the process hasn’t just been hard; it's been chaotic, confusing, heated — and as Mission Local columnist Joe Eskenazi writes, "indefensible." Ultimately, the commission did not meet its legal deadline of April 15 to complete its maps, leaving the future of the city's district lines up in the air.

Guest: Joe Eskenazi, Mission Local editor and columnist


Recommended reading:

Sponsored