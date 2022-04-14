California Pushes Forward With Electric Vehicle Plan

State Outlines Plan to End Sale of Gas-Powered Cars

A draft of California’s first-in-the-nation roadmap for ending the sale of all new gas-powered cars in state by 2035 has been released. The new plan requires an increase in the sales of electric vehicles starting in 2024.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

Electric Cars a Hot Ticket in California

If you’re in the market for a new electric vehicle here in California right now, you’re definitely not alone. With gas prices soaring to record levels, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many prospective car buyers say an EV is the way to go. But are there anywhere near enough electric vehicles at California car dealerships?

Reporter: Robin Estrin, KCRW