SF Redistricting Task Force Rejects Final Draft Map, Missing Deadline and Risking Legal Challenge

The task force plans to hold a series of meetings in the coming weeks to tweak the draft map in an attempt to bring it more in line with the demands of residents.

Throughout the night, some task force members warned that not approving a map by the deadline would set up the possibility of a legal challenge and the prospect that a judge could ultimately be appointed to produce the final version.

"I feel like it's almost torture to go on at the pace we've been going on," Ditka Reiner, the vice chair of the task force, said. "I'd like to finish this map and meet the deadline. I'm not worried about litigation, I think we did the right things."

But task force member J. Michelle Pierce said she welcomed such an outcome.

"This process has for the last month and a half been overtly racist to me," she said, arguing that the current draft would split up Black communities in the city's southeast neighborhoods. "The tinge of extremely anti-Black racism that I have been feeling the last week and a half has finally reached my breaking point."

She added, "It could not be any more biased than what I’m looking at here. It looks like a KKK member’s dog ate this map, and threw it up, and that’s what we got."