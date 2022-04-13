Proposal For Shorter Workweek in California Sparks Debate

Four Day Workweek Legislation Makes Its Way Through Sacramento

A bill in the state legislature aims to cut some Californians' workweek down to 32 hours from the usual 40. The proposed legislation would apply to companies in the state with more than 500 employees. At the national level, similar legislation has been introduced by Riverside County Congressman Mark Takano.

Guest: Alex Soojung-Kim Pang, Writer and Head of Global Programs for 4 Day Week Global

Business Groups Push Back Against Workweek Legislation

The California Chamber of Commerce has called the proposal to shorten the workweek in California a job killer, arguing it will drastically increase labor costs for businesses. The chamber says it could also result in major job cuts and larger companies deciding not to expand in the state.

Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report

Growing Concerns Over Injuries At Amazon Warehouses

Amazon’s warehouse workers are getting injured twice as often as workers at other warehouses across the country. And in California, the rates are even higher. That’s according to a new study out from a labor union coalition based in the Inland Empire.

Reporter: Adhiti Bandlamudi, KQED