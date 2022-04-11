Gig Workers Find Few Safeguards, Despite Working in Dangerous Industry

“The killings are the tip of the iceberg,” said Murphy. “Thousands are getting into car accidents, they’re being sexually assaulted, physically assaulted, and emotionally accosted. These workers aren't afforded the important legal protections that they deserve.”

Major gig companies have responded to requests for comment from KQED by focusing on the safety features the apps provide drivers.

An Uber spokesman highlighted the company’s “in-app emergency button with 911 integration, Follow My Ride location sharing” and a new function which allows riders and drivers to record audio during the ride if either party feels unsafe.

Julian Crowley, a spokesperson for DoorDash, said “while negative incidents are incredibly rare, we’re constantly working to improve safety for all those who use our platform.” He pointed out that like Uber, DoorDash also has an in-app emergency button.

DoorDash and Lyft have also partnered with security company ADT to offer safety features within their respective apps.

Grubhub was the only company to claim there were inaccuracies in the Gig Workers Rising report, specifically the case of Salauddin Bablu, a Grubhub driver who was killed in Manhattan in October during a carjacking attack. The report claims Bablu’s family “only received sympathies” from the food delivery company, but a Grubhub spokesperson said the company offered the family financial support “for the amount they requested”.

Grubhub was legally not obligated to financially compensate Bablu’s family because he was not “online” at the time of the incident, and therefore not working for the company at that time. Similarly, when Uber driver Ahmad Fawad Yusufi, an Afghan refugee, was fatally shot in San Francisco’s Mission District while napping in his car between trips, Uber did not offer compensation to Yufusi’s family because he was offline at the time of the incident.

“We have long known for over a century that [transportation] is a dangerous sector,” said Professor Veena Dubal, a labor expert from UC Hastings. “Whether it’s because you’re getting into accidents or because you’re held up at gunpoint or because your body is constantly in the car.”

According to a 2020 report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, transportation-related incidents have been the most common work injury since 2016. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration deemed taxi driving to be one of the most dangerous professions in the country, as taxi drivers are 60 times more likely to be murdered on the job compared to other workers.

“It makes sense that this danger translates to people who are doing similar work, like food delivery work, transportation and ride-hailing work,” Dubal said.

But unlike taxi drivers, who have unionized to receive workers compensation if they are injured on the job, rideshare and delivery drivers for gig companies like DoorDash, Lyft and Uber are considered independent contractors and therefore ineligible for traditional workers compensation.

Companies play in the gray of proposition 22

California Proposition 22, a ballot proposition that solidified the classification of gig workers as independent contractors, was passed overwhelmingly by California voters in 2020. Gig companies including Uber and Lyft lobbied heavily, pouring almost $200 million into the campaign to pass the measure, making Prop 22 the most expensive ballot measure in California history.

According to Dubal, rideshare workers occasionally received workers compensation if they were injured on the job before the law was passed.

“There have been workers all over the country who have applied for workers compensation based on injuries that they had sustained while on the job and claimed that they were employees,” Dubal said. “They had been misclassified by their employer and received it.”

Since the controversial ballot measure passed, it has been harder for gig workers who have been injured on the job to receive workers compensation. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled the law was “unconstitutional” and “unenforceable”. The law’s constitutionality is currently being debated in other courts, specifically around the limited kinds of workers compensation the law provides gig workers.

Limited forms of coverage

Keshon, who asked KQED to not use his last name for safety reasons, had enjoyed working for DoorDash while going to school in San Diego. One night in August, he picked up an order from Jack in the Box and was driving to deliver it when he was shot in the face and crashed into a traffic signal pole. The San Diego Police say his case is still open and they have made no arrests.

“There are fragments of bullets still in my nephew’s head,” said Jasimine StokesOliver, Keshon’s aunt and a former DoorDash driver. “I don't know if those things are going to affect him later.”

Prop. 22 promises that gig companies would offer contractors “occupational accident insurance” to cover medical expenses and lost income in the case of injuries sustained while on the job. The insurance only goes so far, and many companies, including DoorDash, do not require drivers to opt into the insurance.

Prop. 22 requires companies to cover medical bills up to $1 million — in contrast to the state’s system which requires companies to cover all medical bills for injuries sustained on the job, no matter how expensive. The law also requires companies to offer disability payments for up to two years. For non-gig workers, companies could be required to offer disability payments for the rest of a worker’s life, according to California law.

According to StokesOliver, DoorDash covered Keshon’s medical expenses and gave him about $300 a week for two months — half of what he would have made if he wasn’t bed-ridden. DoorDash did not cover the damages to Keshon’s car, which was totaled in the accident.