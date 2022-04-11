COVID Treatment More Readily Available in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Expands COVID-19 Test-to Treat Program

Even as the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant spreads across the globe, California has not yet seen a sharp uptick in new coronavirus cases or hospitalizations. But in Los Angeles, more people who do test positive for COVID will now have access to treatment.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Tijuana Organization Gives Young Migrants a Place to Learn

For over two years now, the closure of the US-Mexico border to most asylum-seekers has left many migrants in limbo. For young people especially, that means months without school or anyway to fill their days. One organization in Tijuana is trying to do something about that by giving young migrants a place to learn, where they can also deal with the mental toll their journeys have taken on them.

Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler