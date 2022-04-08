COVID Outbreaks Rising at Los Angeles Schools

Los Angeles Schools Seeing Surge in Coronavirus Outbreaks

Schools in the Los Angeles area are reporting more coronavirus outbreaks. Outbreaks have more than tripled in the past 10 days in Los Angeles schools.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Catalytic Converter Event Highlights Massive Spike in Thefts

Thieves have been stealing catalytic converters from cars and trucks at a much greater rate here in California, in large part because the metals in those converters, like palladium and platinum, have become so valuable to resell. But a recent event in Los Angeles aimed to help drivers who might become victims of those crimes.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

LA County Launches Plan to Strengthen Housing Inspections

Over the past couple of years, the pandemic has highlighted big problems with the state’s often deteriorating stock of rental housing has more people have stayed home. Now, Los Angeles County is planning to crack down on landlords who neglect their buildings.

Reporter: David Wagner, KPCC

Fresno Launches Program to Help Protect Street Vendors

The city of Fresno is launching a pilot program to help protect its street vendors, one year after a vendor was murdered while selling corn. The city will be installing livestream cameras on 20 vendor carts, hoping that they'll serve as a deterrent to harassment and violence.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, The California Report

State Dungeness Crab Fishing Season Ending Early

California had already announced that crab fisheries from the Sonoma-Mendocino County border on south would close on Friday. Now the Department of Fish and Wildlife is shutting down the northern parts of the state on April 20.

Reporter: Nina Thorsen, KQED