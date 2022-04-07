Sacramento Police - Mass Shooting Likely Involved Rival Gangs

Investigators Looking Into Possible Gang Ties In Mass Shooting

Sacramento police now believe at least five individuals fired guns in the downtown shooting that left six dead and 12 injured early Sunday morning. Investigators say they believe gangs played a role in the shooting.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, CapRadio

State Commission To Discuss What Should Define Misconduct Worthy Of Revoking Officer's Badge

Since 1959, California’s Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, has set rules of conduct for law enforcement in the state. The commission will hold a special meeting on Thursday to work on defining what kind of police misconduct is serious enough to revoke an officer’s badge.

Reporter: Sukey Lewis, KQED

Tijuana Becoming Growing Talent Pool For Tech Industry

There are more than a million unfilled tech jobs in the United States. That’s a problem for tech companies but an opportunity for IT professionals in Mexico.

Reporter: Gustavo Solis, KPBS