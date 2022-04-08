Revisiting Some of Our Favorite Hidden Gems: A Journey Through California's Best Kept Secrets

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

The California Magazine's host, Sasha Khokha, is away this week, so we’re reprising our 2021 Hidden Gems show, where we go from a coveted food truck in the Central Valley to remote corners of Humboldt County.

In the heart of Humboldt County lies a canyon exploding in bright green ferns — it’s easy to imagine a dinosaur popping up from behind the densest thickets. California Report Magazine host Sasha Khokha introduces us to a corner of California that feels more like Jurassic Park than the Golden State.

Landscapes, vistas, and knotted trees abound in Joshua Tree National Park. But those natural stunners are not the only beauty game in town. Reporter Peter Gilstrap takes us to the Beauty Bubble — a cool refuge from the desert sun, and a snapshot of another era.

We’ve all seen them before — the bright yellow bumper stickers that read “Mystery Spot” in black lettering. But what, actually, happens at the Mystery Spot? Reporter Amanda Font follows the story to the heart of the Santa Cruz mountains, to a place where perception appears to bend reality.

The Shuei-Do Manju secret has been out for decades now. The San Jose shop makes mochi so soft one Instagram follower described them as “baby cheeks.” There’s almost always a line out the door at the tiny shop. KQED’s Rachael Myrow stopped by to sample

Tucked away among the warehouses and farm supply stores that dot Highway 99 between Fresno and Bakersfield sits a jewel of a joint. Reporter Alice Daniel takes us to a food truck in Goshen, California featuring Lao cuisine, and a reputation that extends far beyond the local community.

McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park in Shasta County is the second oldest state park in California. The waterfall it’s named for might not be the largest in the state — but the California Report’s intern Hector Arzate thinks it might be the most beautiful.