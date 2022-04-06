Suspect in Sacramento Mass Shooting Makes First Court Appearance

Suspect in Mass Shooting Appears in Court

The first suspect arrested in connection to Sunday's mass shooting in Sacramento, Dandrae Martin, made his first brief appearance in court on Tuesday. His brother has also been arrested and a third person was taken into custody, but police say as of now, he's not facing any charges related to the mass shooting.

Community Groups in Sacramento Call For State to Address Growing Violence

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is joining victim and criminal justice reform advocates to demand that the state do more to stem violence. 19 community groups are calling on state leaders to invest $3 billion in local programs to support crime survivors and help interrupt cycles of violence.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Newsom Proposal on Mental Health Courts Gets Mixed Reaction From Unhoused Community

One month ago, Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled an ambitious proposal to create mental health courts in California. These so-called "CARE Courts” would be places where homeless people with severe mental health disorders could get connected to the treatment they need. But more controversially, the courts would also have the authority to force some people into care if they didn't want to go, raising concerns about abuse and civil liberties.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report