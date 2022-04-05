Second Arrest Made in Sacramento Mass Shooting As Community Mourns

Activists Call For Change at Candlelight Vigil

Last night in downtown Sacramento, people gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims’ memories. A variety of community leaders spoke, from Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg to community activist Barry Accius.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, KQED

San Diego Moves Forward With Strong Protections For Renters Against No Fault Evictions

The city is proposing a moratorium on “No Fault” evictions until September 30th 2022 or 60 days after the end of the local state of emergency, whichever comes first.

Reporter: Cristina Kim, KPBS

Malibu City Council Votes to Move Homeless Outside City Limits

The city’s homeless task force believes its solution will meet the needs of people willing to accept services while also making it easier for the sheriff’s department to enforce the city’s no camping policy.

Reporter: Megan Jamerson, KCRW