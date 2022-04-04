Sacramento Mass Shooting Over Weekend Leaves Six Dead, Twelve Injured

Police Suspect More Than One Shooter, None in Custody

The shooting happened around two a.m. Sunday morning in a crowded downtown business district, not far from the state capitol building, a district filled with bars and restaurants which were closing for the night.

Host Saul Gonzalez spoke with Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester, Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Councilmember Katie Valenzuela, and Sacramento residents in the aftermath of the shooting.

Pandemic Rental Relief Extended

Now that pandemic rental relief has been extended thanks to a bill signed late last week the state Attorney General’s Office is putting some landlord attorneys on notice after receiving reports that their clients are using false claims in order to evict tenants.

Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED

COVID Cases in Stop Falling, Just Weeks After Mask Mandate Lifted

For weeks new COVID cases in LA County had been steadily falling, but they have now plateaued. KPCC Senior Health Reporter Jackie Fortier says lifting mandatory mask rules and the spread of another highly transmissible variant are to blame.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC