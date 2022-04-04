New U.S. Senate Bill Would Ease 'Crippling' Student Loan Debt for Frontline Health Care Workers

And a huge amount of funding would be needed to provide even a portion of that relief. For instance, most physicians who graduated last year shouldered an average student debt of $203,000, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. For recent dental graduates, it was even higher — nearly $302,000 — the American Dental Education Association reported.

“It makes sense to make it more targeted to those health professionals on the front lines in the hardest-hit communities, because the health professionals in those communities have the greatest exposure to COVID itself and the greatest stress associated with caring for people,” Coffman said.

Student loan debt is one of the main barriers preventing health professionals from working in underserved communities, where the pay is generally much lower, according to many health care experts.

Some current federal programs offer to forgive or repay a portion of student debt for health professionals who commit to work in underserved communities, like rural areas or lower-income urban neighborhoods. But those grants are extremely competitive, and Diakhate said she has been hesitant to apply, in part, because many of her colleagues have been rejected.

And because she is not a physician or a dentist, Diakhate doesn’t qualify for other assistance options, such as the state-funded CalHealthCares program, which offers up to $300,000 in student loan repayments in exchange for a five-year commitment to work with Medi-Cal patients.

Diakhate said that the Padilla bill — if it passes — would make it easier for her to keep working with LifeLong’s mostly low-income patients.

“That will be a burden taken off my shoulders and I can use whatever extra amount I can generate to further financially stabilize my family,” said Diakhate, who took a second job testing for COVID-19 to make ends meet at home and help support her aging parents.

But whether the loan forgiveness proposal can become a reality remains a big question. A similar House bill introduced last spring hasn’t advanced, as approval of billions of dollars in pandemic-relief funding continues to stall in Congress.

Padilla and Whitehouse said they both plan to push congressional leadership for more support for their bill to overcome the 60-vote threshold.

Meanwhile, as yet another COVID variant spreads across the country, better support for health care workers is urgently needed, said Dr. Sergio Aguilar-Gaxiola, who directs the UC Davis Center for Reducing Health Disparities.

“There has been an increase in suicides [among health care workers] and certainly an increase in anxiety, mood disorders, and even substance abuse,” he said. “They have been working so much under such difficult circumstances.”