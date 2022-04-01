SF Assembly Race | Congressmember Eric Swalwell

U.S. Response to Conflict in Ukraine

A group of lawmakers from the House Intelligence Committee recently traveled to the Ukrainian border for a firsthand look at the devastation. Among the bipartisan group was Bay Area Congressmember Eric Swalwell. He's calling on President Biden to accept more refugees and apply more stringent economic sanctions on Russia.

Guest:

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

San Francisco Assembly Race

In just over two weeks, San Francisco voters will decide who's going to replace David Chiu as the state Assemblymember representing the eastern half of the city. The choices are San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney and former Supervisor David Campos. Both are Democrats but only one will head to Sacramento to tackle issues like affordable housing, health care, homelessness and more.

Guest:

David Campos, former supervisor, D-San Francisco

Matt Haney, supervisor, D-San Francisco

Something Beautiful: Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory

Did you know that fortune cookies have California roots? We look at San Francisco's Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory in this week's edition of Something Beautiful.