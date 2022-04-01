Scott and Guy Marzorati analyze Governor Gavin Newsom's big water policy moves, along with legislation on evictions and vaccines. Then, Republican policy advisor Lanhee Chen joins to discuss his childhood in the San Gabriel Valley, early forays into political work, why he's running for state Controller and where he stands on issues including pension divestment and allowing the state to accept cryptocurrency.
Political Breakdown
Lanhee Chen on His Run for State Controller
28:15
State Controller candidate Lanhee Chen, with Political Breakdown hosts Guy Marzorati and Scott Shafer.
