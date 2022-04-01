KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Political Breakdown

Lanhee Chen on His Run for State Controller

28:15
Scott ShaferGuy Marzorati
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

State Controller candidate Lanhee Chen, with Political Breakdown hosts Guy Marzorati and Scott Shafer.

Scott and Guy Marzorati analyze Governor Gavin Newsom's big water policy moves, along with legislation on evictions and vaccines. Then, Republican policy advisor Lanhee Chen joins to discuss his childhood in the San Gabriel Valley, early forays into political work, why he's running for state Controller and where he stands on issues including pension divestment and allowing the state to accept cryptocurrency.

Sponsored