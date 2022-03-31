'It Seeks to Diminish Us': San Francisco LGBTQ Groups Protest City's Redistricting Plans

A coalition of San Francisco LGBTQ organizations rallied Wednesday to protest the city's current redistricting plans, which they say will sever neighborhood ties between longstanding transgender and queer communities and dilute those communities' political power.

Recently, the city's nine-member Redistricting Task Force approved moving forward with a draft map that would move the Tenderloin from District 6 to a newly redrawn District 5, separating the Tenderloin from the South of Market area and enjoining it with the Western Addition neighborhood. The task force is set to approve the new district map in mid-April.

Opponents of the proposed map say the move could displace some of the city's most marginalized residents, split the political power of LGBTQ residents in those areas, and disconnect the Transgender District — the world's first and only transgender cultural district — from the Leather and LGBTQ Cultural District in nearby SoMa.