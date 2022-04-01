How to Find Free Tax Help Near You — and Prepare Everything You Need For Your Appointment

This year, Tax Day is April 15. (That's right: unlike the last two years, there is no extension on the 2022 deadline to file your taxes.)

But if Tax Day snuck up on you, a great option might be to use the help of a free tax clinic to file your taxes.

Across the Bay Area, dozens of non-profit organizations and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites are offering you free tax filing services — often right up until April 15 itself. Many of these sites also offer assistance in Spanish, Cantonese, Tagalog, Vietnamese and other languages. Some also offer unscheduled walk-in appointments as well. You can find free tax help near you on United Way Bay Area's map, or by calling 211.

But how can you be best prepared to file your taxes before heading to a tax clinic?

KQED reached out to UC Hastings Low-Income Taxpayer Clinic, UpValley Family Centers and Mission Economic Development Agency to ask what information they wish their clients knew before using their services — and what misinformation is out there about filing this year. Keep reading for their advice.

Skip to:

What to have ready before filing

The last two weeks before April 15 tend to be the busiest period for free tax clinics, with many seeing up to hundreds of people each week.

For this reason, the tax aid groups KQED spoke to stressed just how important it is for filers to have everything ready ahead of time — to make the process as easy and fast as possible. So, a few days before your filing appointment, start getting all your documents together in a "filing kit."

Make sure your kit includes the following:

Your photo ID

Your Social Security card, or a letter from the Social Security Administration that verifies your SSN

If you do not have a Social Security number, bring your Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) provided by the IRS instead. An ITIN is a number created by the IRS for taxpayers who don’t have a Social Security number due to their immigration status.

More information on how to request an ITIN.

The Social Security numbers and/or ITIN numbers of everyone you'll be claiming in your taxes this year

Income statement forms from your employer such as a W-2, 1099-MISC, 1099-NEC or 1099-K

If you claimed unemployment benefits in 2021, EDD should have also sent you a 1099-G form

Proof of health care coverage

This will be a 1095-B form or 1095-A form if you're insured through Covered California

If you didn't receive a 1095-B form or 1095-A in the mail, and you were enrolled in a health care plan in 2021, contact your care provider or access your online health care account to have it ready before you visit a tax clinic

Letters 6419 and 6475, if you received them from the IRS.

You should have gotten a Letter 6419 in the mail if you qualified for the Advanced Child Tax Credit — cash that the federal government sent to over the families of nearly 60 million children. Families should have receive the funds by direct deposit or check.

Because the amount of cash a family qualified for varied by its income and the number of children, Letter 6419 confirms how much one family received.

Letter 6475, on the other hand, confirms that you received the third stimulus check that the federal government started sending out on March 2021.

Amy Spivey, director of the UC Hastings Low-Income Taxpayer Clinic, has already met several people that forget to bring these forms to their filing appointment. "Without these forms, it's hard for us to know what to report as advance payments on the return," she said.

"If it's reported incorrectly, the IRS is going to make adjustments to your refund," Spivey said, adding that both the Advanced Child Tax Credit and the third stimulus checks are part of your total 2021 tax refund. By being clear on how much of your refund you already received, you're making sure you don't accidentally "double count" on your return.

What if you didn't receive either Letter 6475 or 6419? You can check your IRS Online Account to confirm whether you qualified for these benefits, and print these forms out.

Things to keep in mind when talking to a tax filer

Once you have your filing kit assembled, make sure you share everything with your tax filer. And even if you misplaced a form, let your filer know what benefits you received in 2021.

This includes the second Golden State Stimulus payment that the state government sent to most Californians at the end of last year. If you did not receive a second Golden State Stimulus payment, but believe you qualify, you can confirm your eligibility (and how much you could receive) on the California Franchise Tax Board website.

Something that several community tax clinics noticed this year is that several clients come in believing that they qualify for certain tax credits, when that may not in fact be the case. For example, some clients think that everyone regardless of income is eligible to receive the Earned Income Tax Credit.

But in reality, this cash rebate "is a function of how much income you receive and how many dependents you claim in your tax return," said UC Hastings's Spivey — and it's only available for families that made less than $57,414.

California has its own state version of this rebate, called the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC). But there's income restrictions on who can receive that to: Only families that made up to $30,000 a year are eligible.

If you don't have proof of health care coverage (like a 1095-B or 1095-A form) because you don't have health insurance, you should make that very clear to your tax preparer.

You may very likely be penalized by the state of California for being uninsured. You can use the Penalty Estimator tool on the California Franchise Tax Board website to calculate how big this penalty could be for you.