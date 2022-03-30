State Task Force Votes on Who Qualifies for Reparations

California's Reparations Task Force Votes On Who's Eligible

After hours of debate on Tuesday, California’s Reparations Task Force cast a historic vote deciding who will be eligible to receive compensation. .

Reporter: Cristina Kim, KPBS

Will California See A COVID-19 Surge From BA.2 Variant?

COVID-19 numbers in California have improved drastically since the beginning of the omicron wave here in the state. But there are some concerns that a highly transmissable variant could bring more cases in the coming weeks and months.

Guest: Lesley McClurg, KQED Health Correspondent