Morning Report

State Task Force Votes on Who Qualifies for Reparations

KQED News Staff
California Assemblymember Shirley Weber (D-San Diego) speaks during a news conference in 2018. A bill Weber wrote to create a task force on reparations for Black Americans passed the Assembly on Thursday.
 (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California's Reparations Task Force Votes On Who's Eligible

After hours of debate on Tuesday, California’s Reparations Task Force cast a historic vote deciding who will be eligible to receive compensation. .
Reporter: Cristina Kim, KPBS 

Will California See A COVID-19 Surge From BA.2 Variant?

COVID-19 numbers in California have improved drastically since the beginning of the omicron wave here in the state.  But there are some concerns that a highly transmissable variant could bring more cases in the coming weeks and months.
Guest: Lesley McClurg, KQED Health Correspondent

