Governor Newsom Orders Additional Water Restictions

As Drought Continues, State Orders Water Districts To Find More Ways To Conserve

Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered water districts to increase water restrictions. But are statewide mandatory water cutbacks coming?

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

New Reserch Shows Those Displaced By Sweep Of Echo Park Lake Aren't Finding Permanent Housing

A new report out of UCLA shows that a year after a sweep of homeless camps around Echo Park Lake in Los Angeles, most of the unhoused who were uprooted have not found permanent housing. Even more concerning, many have fallen off the map of the city's homeless department, and are no longer being tracked.

Guest: Ananya Roy, Professor of Urban Planning and Chair of UCLA's Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy