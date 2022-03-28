Sacramento City Teachers Remain on Strike

Sacramento Schools Closed For Fourth Day As Strike Continues

Despite bargaining this weekend, there’s no new deal as a teacher’s strike continues in the Sacramento City Unified School District. That means campuses will remain closed, and that's taking a toll on families.

Reporter: Pauline Bartolone, CapRadio

Senator Padilla Wants To Clear Student Debt For Healthcare Workers

Student debt is a crushing financial burden for millions of people, including health professionals who’ve worked hard treating COVID-19 patients during the pandemic. Now, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla of California has introduced a bill to help get rid of student loans for frontline healthcare workers.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED