KQED Newsroom

Rep. Adam Schiff | State Sen. Sydney Kamlager | This Week in California News

U.S. Response to War in Ukraine
This week, President Joe Biden traveled to Europe for emergency summits with other world leaders. He announced plans to ship liquified natural gas to Europe to reduce dependence on Russian oil and gas as well as more sanctions. We get reaction from California Congressmember Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, on how the U.S. is responding to the conflict in Ukraine.

Guest:

  • U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

 

California Cryptocurrency Bill
What if you could pay your state taxes using digital money? Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says his state will begin to accept cryptocurrency payments for state taxes and fees as early as this summer. Here in the Golden State, State Sen. Sydney Kamlager has introduced a bill that aims to do something similar. 

Guest:

  • State Sen. Sydney Kamlager, D-Los Angeles

 

This Week in California News and Politics
This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed an $11 billion package to offset the burden of gas prices that have been rising over the past several weeks. His plan would send up to two $400 payments to registered vehicle owners and includes grants and reduced fares for public transit users. We also discuss international attempts to regulate high-tech companies, and the Los Angeles mayor's race.

Guests:

  • Jeremy B. White, Politico California politics reporter
  • Rachael Myrow, KQED Silicon Valley News Desk senior editor

 

Something Beautiful: Happy Hollow Park and Zoo
In this week's Something Beautiful, we visit Happy Hollow, a small zoo and amusement park in San Jose that features rides for young children.