Rep. Adam Schiff | State Sen. Sydney Kamlager | This Week in California News

U.S. Response to War in Ukraine

This week, President Joe Biden traveled to Europe for emergency summits with other world leaders. He announced plans to ship liquified natural gas to Europe to reduce dependence on Russian oil and gas as well as more sanctions. We get reaction from California Congressmember Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, on how the U.S. is responding to the conflict in Ukraine.

Guest:

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

California Cryptocurrency Bill

What if you could pay your state taxes using digital money? Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says his state will begin to accept cryptocurrency payments for state taxes and fees as early as this summer. Here in the Golden State, State Sen. Sydney Kamlager has introduced a bill that aims to do something similar.

Guest: