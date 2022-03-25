California Legislators Look to Extend Eviction Protections

Eviction Protections Could Be Extended Under New Proposal

State lawmakers have introduced a bill to extend protections for tenants waiting on rent relief from the state. But it won't extend the deadline to apply for rent relief, which expires at the end of March.

Reporter: Molly Solomon, KQED

Homeless Problem is Focus of LA Mayor's Race

The race to be Los Angeles' next mayor has kicked off, and the leading candidates are all promising to tackle one major issue if elected -- homelessness. But many are questioning whether their proposed solutions will actually help with the issue.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report