KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Governor Newsom Offers New Gas Relief Plan

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A Valero gas station in Sacramento on March 10, 2022. (Miguel Gutierrez Jr./CalMatters)

Newsom Proposes Spending Billions To Help Californians With Rising Gas Prices

Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing to spend $9 billion on tax refunds, to help California motorists at the pump. Newsom wants to use the state's windfall of tax revenue to send drivers a $400 debit card -- one each for up to two vehicles. 
Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED 

Pandemic-Related Border Restrictions Eased For Migrants Trying to Escape Ukraine

Hundreds of Eastern European migrants are arriving in Tijuana, fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and increasingly repressive governments in Russia itself and its ally Belarus. The migrants coming to Tijuana dream of crossing the border and getting asylum in the U.S. 
Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler 

Sponsored