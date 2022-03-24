‘This Is Where We Can Help’: How a Bay Area Ukrainian-Language Media Org Fosters Community in Time of War

"It's quite shocking and quite depressing, too," he said, of the current situation in his homeland.

In contrast, he said, Hromada offers clear-eyed political analysis from trusted sources on the ground in Ukraine, like Vitaly Portnikov a well-known journalist and radio personality who regularly contributes commentary.

"When you listen to Portnikov, he analyzes a little bit different," Balytsky said. "It's much more sober."

Fellow churchgoer Lydia Stoykovych, a second-generation Ukrainian-American, said Hromada not only has great writers, but also helps foster a sense of connection among the Ukrainian community in California.

"Hromada helps unite, spread the message, give a voice to a lot of the people who are here," said Stoykovych, a 32-year-old tech worker from Danville. “Having local activities, local events publicized is critical and what people on the West Coast want to hear. Because this is where we are. This is where we can take action. This is where we can help."

Necessary info

U.S. Census Bureau data shows California has around 60,000 Ukrainian immigrants — the second-largest population in the country, after New York.

Yet, Mike Wassenaar, president and CEO of the Alliance for Community Media, said Hromada is, to his knowledge, the only Ukrainian-language newspaper on the entire West Coast.

Wassenaar, whose organization tracks grassroots broadcast and print outlets across the country, said community media sources like Hromada serve an important function.

"You have diaspora communities who have need for information about their daily life in America, and also about the lives of their families and friends in their home countries or in the countries of origin," he said. "And very often, mainstream outlets find it very hard to target information specifically that those audiences need."

Responding to the need

Hromada’s cofounder and editor-in-chief, Lesya Castillo, said she got the idea to start a Ukrainian-language newspaper after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, and things started to destabilize in her native country.

"Our newspaper is something that I dreamed of starting because there was a need," said Castillo, who lived in the Bay Area for around 25 years before recently decamping to North Carolina following her husband's retirement. "Our priority is to unite community, to serve community."

Hromada pays its contributors. But everyone else involved with the nonprofit donates their time— including Castillo (who makes her living as a graphic designer) and her cofounder Nataliya Anon, the CEO of Svitla Systems, a tech startup in Corte Madera, where the operation is based.