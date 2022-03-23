BART Reverses Course, Says Lateefah Simon Remains on Board of Directors

BART has reversed course on its abrupt decision earlier this month to remove Director Lateefah Simon from her seat on the agency's elected board.

BART announced Wednesday that after conferring with outside legal counsel that its staff lacked authority to remove Simon from the board after determining she had moved to an Oakland address just steps outside her district.

The transit agency now says that only its elected board of directors or a court can declare a seat vacant and that Simon continues to represent BART's District 7, which currently includes western Contra Costa County and slivers of Alameda County and San Francisco.

In an interview, Simon emphasized that she only made the move from her former home in Richmond to an apartment building adjacent to Oakland's MacArthur BART station after agency staff assured her she remained inside the district.