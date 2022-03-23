A Denver-Based Firm Is Using Huge Diesel Generators to Grow Cannabis in East Oakland; Now the City Is Trying to Shut Them Down

Michael Hunt, the Oakland Fire Department’s chief of staff, said in an email earlier this month that the generators should only have been used on a temporary basis and "were never meant for ongoing use."

Typically, Hunt said, a generator would be approved and permitted for 90 days. He said temporary approval was granted after the July 2020 transformer failure “to ensure that the live/work tenants [at The Cannery] had power. ... The generators were at no time permitted as a permanent power source.”

Now that residents are getting power from PG&E, “there is no justifiable need for the generators to be in use to keep power on in the live work units,” Hunt said. “The multiple unpermitted generators now are only augmenting the need for power to support the cannabis-related businesses.”

Green Sage has also come to the attention of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Last month the district filed its own notice of violation against the company for failing to obtain a permit to operate the generators. The notice prompted Green Sage to apply for an air district permit, but the agency said as of Monday that application remained incomplete.

In a recent interview at the site, Councilmember Taylor said he was “frankly upset that the warehouse owners have been using industrial diesel generators as a permanent power source.”

“Generators are intended to be temporary, while we’re bridging a gap, not to be a long-term fixture in the community polluting and pushing out the chemicals into the air,” Taylor said.

He said he’d expressed his concerns to city staff about ending the generators’ unpermitted use.

“That is something that we absolutely need to get on top of,” Taylor said. “We need to do more to ensure that it has stopped.”

Earlier attempts by city officials to address Green Sage code violations show just how hard it has been for them to get on top of the situation.

Last October, inspectors from three city agencies toured the Green Sage complex. That inspection, in turn, resulted in a Dec. 7 letter from city officials to Green Sage partners Greer and Miller. The missive noted the “collapsed” PG&E transformer, unpermitted electrical work and the installation of the diesel generators “without city-required inspections and permits.”

The letter said Greer and Miller would need to get both a Fire Department permit and sign-off from the city's Bureau of Building “for interim use” of the generators.

The message closed by warning the Green Sage owners that “failure to work with the city and take meaningful corrective measures to bring the identified issues into code compliance will result in the city seeking any and all appropriate legal remedies including fines, criminal penalties, suspension or revocation of any operational or occupancy permits and removal of the generators.”

Hunt said inspectors returned to the company’s San Leandro Street properties in early January and “confirmed that state and local fire code violations were present and must be remedied.” But the generators have continued running nonstop.

I

n response to emailed questions last month, Greer said the generators are necessary because PG&E isn’t supplying enough electricity for the power-intensive cannabis operations at the Green Sage buildings.

But PG&E says it's been working with Green Sage to find power solutions.

"While we can’t get into specific customer account details for privacy reasons, PG&E has provided various options and recommended designs to meet the customer’s electric needs,” Tamar Sarkissian, a PG&E spokesperson, said in an emailed statement. “PG&E also has a capacity project in place to help support the growth of its customers in Oakland’s cannabis industry.”

Over the past year, Green Sage has said in a series of communications to tenants, city officials, regulators and KQED that it intends to install some form of clean-burning gas turbines to power their tenants' cannabis operations.

“Given our current energy challenges, my mission is to help take the cannabis industry off-grid on methane gas from dairy farms, and develop a ground-breaking alternative," Greer said in an email to KQED. “I am very driven to execute this solution so that other facilities around Oakland (and hopefully worldwide) can do the same.”

The regional air district says that while it has discussed with Green Sage the possibility of gas turbines being installed at its properties, the company has yet to file an application to do so.

But that hasn't stopped Greer from claiming on social media that generators are already up and running at the San Leandro Street complex, which he calls “the largest indoor cannabis facility in California.” (Industry sources indicate California's largest indoor pot facility — about five times larger than the Green Sage properties — is actually in the Riverside County city of Blythe.)

In his LinkedIn and Facebook profiles, Greer represents himself as founder and CEO of a company called New Grass Power LLC.

"New Grass Power is a renewable energy company that provides low-cost, reliable power to the largest indoor cannabis facility in California," his profiles say. "We use turbines powered by renewable natural gas from dairy farms so our facilities can become carbon negative and go off-grid."

However, there's no evidence that New Grass Power is providing electricity in Oakland or anywhere else.

In fact, Greer made statements in a January court filing that contradict his online claims about New Grass Power and make it clear that installing diesel generators has been standard operating procedure at the San Leandro Street warehouses.

In a declaration filed as part of an eviction action, Greer described how Green Sage supplies electricity to its cannabis tenants.

"Defendants were advised at the time they signed the lease that plaintiff provides power to all tenant (sic) by renting diesel generators," Greer wrote."Upon request from a tenant, plaintiff orders a generator. Generators are only provided when a tenant is prepared to test installed cannabis grow equipment."

Green Sage, which launched in 2014, says on its website that it aims to help "set the standard for transparency, integrity and accountability in the cannabis industry." The reality has been more complicated.

Green Sage and its connected firms — it operates under the names of least half a dozen different limited liability companies registered by Greer and Miller — have frequently found themselves the targets of lawsuits related to its Oakland business in state and federal courts in California, Colorado and Virginia.

The suits have included claims that Green Sage has illegally tried to force residential tenants out of The Cannery, that the firm has failed to live up to conditions in its leases with cannabis tenants and that it has failed to pay contractors for more than $3 million in work done at its San Leandro Street properties.

Green Sage has responded in court with blanket denials to all allegations.