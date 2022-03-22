Gas Prices Could Be Impacted By Chevron Refinery Strike

Strike Could Impact Already Record-High Gas Prices

A strike by workers at the Chevron refinery in the city of Richmond could mean more bad news for already sky-high California gas prices. Chevron says it plans to continue normal operations at the plant despite the walkout, but any disruptions could lead to even higher prices.

Inmate's Family Fears For His Possible Deportation

A California inmate originally from Cambodia is awaiting final approval for parole. But he fears that rather than be released to his family, he could get locked up again by immigration authorities, and even deported.

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED