Morning Report

Different Pictures Painted in Recall Effort in Los Angeles

KQED News Staff
George Gascon at a press conference marking his first year in office as Los Angeles County District Attorney.
 (Saul Gonzalez/KQED)

Two Sides to Recall Effort Involving LA County District Attorney

Efforts are ramping up to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon from office.  A similar effort failed last year, but supporters of the recall say public safety could play a big role this time around.
Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report 

Imprisonment of WNBA Star in Russia May be More of a Political Move

WNBA star Brittney Griner is currently jailed in Russia after being accused of smuggling hashish oil into the country, something that could carry up to a 10 year prison sentence. Her arrest has called into question LGBTQ rights and the possible political motivation behind her detainment.
Reporter: Sara Hossaini, KQED

