Different Pictures Painted in Recall Effort in Los Angeles

Two Sides to Recall Effort Involving LA County District Attorney

Efforts are ramping up to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon from office. A similar effort failed last year, but supporters of the recall say public safety could play a big role this time around.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

Imprisonment of WNBA Star in Russia May be More of a Political Move

WNBA star Brittney Griner is currently jailed in Russia after being accused of smuggling hashish oil into the country, something that could carry up to a 10 year prison sentence. Her arrest has called into question LGBTQ rights and the possible political motivation behind her detainment.

Reporter: Sara Hossaini, KQED